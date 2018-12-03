Joel Klatt wouldn’t be surprised if Dwayne Haskins is the No. 1 NFL pick
Video Details
Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd on today's show. Hear what Joel had to say about Dwayne Haskins' pro potential. Do you agree with Joel?
