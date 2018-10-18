Colin Cowherd shares his expectations for Brandon Ingram this season
Video Details
- Brandon Ingram
- Brandon Ingram
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Northwest
- Pacific
- Portland Trail Blazers
- The Herd
- West
- West
-
Colin Cowherd talks NBA on today's show. Hear what he had to say about Brandon Ingram and his teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers prior to their matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices