Terrell Owens’ convincing reason on why he can still be an effective NFL player at age 44
Video Details
Joining Colin Cowherd in studio on The Herd, Terrell Owens outlines in thorough detail why he could still be a highly effective player in the NFL despite having not played professional football in 8 seasons and being 44 years old. Should an NFL team consider picking up T.O.?
