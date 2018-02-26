- We romanticize a lot of things. We couldn't handle it. We're too soft now. Society's way too soft. I mean, like, you ever see that show "Mad Men," smoking and drinking in the office? Oh, god. If somebody lit up and opened some gin, there'd be a line two miles long HR's office. You couldn't hand that if somebody next to you opened up a bottle of alcohol and you sniffed it for a second. You'd complain to all the bosses.

But we loved to romanticize shows like that. We love to romanticize the old NBA. Michael Jordan drove the lane and the Pistons knocked him on his arse. We have 30s for 30s for those. Bill Laimbeer went right after Magic Johnson. Let's make a documentary. Awesome, baby. We love the old NBA, the 70s, and the 80s, and the 90s, and guys were tough.

Oh, but this weekend, Russell Westbrook was playing and a member of the Warriors fell on his leg. Didn't actually hurt him. But after the game, Russell Westbrook, the MVP, was absolutely furious. Here's Mr. Triple Double afterwards.

- What you mean, what happened? What you think what happened?

REPORTER 1: I don't know. I couldn't see it.

- Don't lie. Don't lie. You couldn't see it. You saw the instant replay four times. What happened?

REPORTER 1: He fell on your leg.

- Thank you. Don't ask me a dumb question you know the answer to.

REPORTER 2: You think it was intentional?

- Did you see it? What did it look like? What did it look? Did anybody touch him? Yes or no?

REPORTER 2: I didn't see-- I didn't see the replay then.

- Oh, you didn't see it? But why are you asking me about something you didn't see?

REPORTER 2: I just saw the play live.

- Well, if you didn't see it, don't ask me a question. Don't ask me dumb questions. Obviously, it was intentional. Ask me, was it intentional when nobody touched me fell over my leg trying to hurt me? You know, but hey, that's how it goes.

- And I don't have any problem with it. Because in the NBA, I grew up with, in the NBA I grew up with, if a little guy came down the lane, brother, there was a price to pay. This is by the rims, where the big fellas hang out.

I think there's room in the NBA for Draymond Green, Matt Barnes, Zaza Pachulia. This is where the seven-footers hang out and the tough guys. Every-- every great dynasty's had a bouncer. So has every popular nightclub. And the Warriors have the best nightclub in the league. And they've got a handful of bouncers, just like great hockey teams have at least one to protect their star.

We live in an NBA now where you can't hand check, meaning every point guard can get to the lane and to the basket at will, and you can't touch him. And so a less skilled big guy kind of fell on him. It was intentional, Colin, as was every Bill Laimbeer fowl that we made documentaries about.

What NBA do you want, the one where 390 guys all wear skinny jeans and can hit threes? Or do you want an NBA and do you want sports that has sometimes slightly less skilled guys who are enforcers, who protect stars, who make a point that if you drive the lane and humiliate , them you won't do it a second time?

I want pitchers who throw tight. I want football safeties and linebackers who at the bottom of a pile make you remember them. If you want an NBA with 419 Steph Currys, knock yourself out. But we make documentaries about the 70s and 80s NBA. And 70s and 80s NBA, that was four times a night.

You call my show when I say LeBron is the greatest of all time, and you say, he didn't have to deal with what Jordan had to deal with. Jordan had to deal with forearms and defense. Oh, so you like it. You're acknowledging that it was a great part of the tapestry of the league, and that Jordan's tougher because he could handle it.

Can you imagine the 1988 even talking about an MVP who had a big guy who fell on him and he didn't get hurt? Come on, now. What NBA do you want?

If Russell Westbrook's the MVP, and in the league, you can't check anybody, you can't hand check anybody, and he can get to the basket any time he wants, you don't think guys in this league, bigs who are being completely marginalized, don't have a right to make a point? We've eliminated centers. We've eliminated power forwards. If you can't pop at three like Julius Randle of the Lakers, you're worthless.

Well, guess what? In my NBA, Julius Randle has a roster spot, and so does Draymond Green, and Zaza Pachulia, and Matt Barnes. I like an NBA that's got more than one guy.

Westbrook, did he do it intentionally? You know what I would said if I was a reporter? Yeah. It's a 30 for 30. It's called the Pacers and Knicks series. Got a problem with it? Why let him intimidate you as a reporter? So what? A big fell on him. God. That-- that's really a story? That's really a story?

We have become so soft that the stuff we brag about the good old days, now, we're deeply offended by it. I loved that moment. And by the way, the Warriors did exactly what they planned to do with this game. They got into Westbrook's head. And the next time he plays Golden State, he'll think twice about going unescorted to the basket.

Golden State's the smartest team in this league-- owner, GM-- maybe-- coach, players, roster. This is what-- this is what Laimbeer did. He got into Michael Jordan's head. This is what McHale did. He got into Michael Jordan's head. This is what teams did with Magic, and Isaiah Thomas, and Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen. If you're going to come into the lane, OK, this is a big guy territory, and I've got absolutely no problem with it.