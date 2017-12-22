Show Transcript Hide Transcript

NARRATOR: Let's blaze it up. It's Colin's Blazin' Five, Bills at Patriots.

- Bills get 12 at New England. I'm taking Buffalo here. First of all, the Bills offense has some juice. They're six in the NFL in rushing. Tyrod Taylor keeps a lot of plays alive in this New England defense. Patriots are allowing over 25 points at a passer rating of 111 over the last two weeks. Listen, I like New England here. Bills secure their number one seed. This is way too many points. Buffalo is still in the playoff race, 28-20 New England.

NARRATOR: Falcons at Saints.

- You know, I don't like favorites but I'm taking the Saints at home minus 5 and 1/2. First of all, over his last two months, Drew Brees has been ridiculous. He's completing 74% of his throws with a passer rating over 107. And the Falcons have allowed seven passing touchdowns with only one pick over their last three. You watched that game against Tampa. That defensive front for Atlanta doesn't have a lot of juice. And Matt Ryan is not having a spectacular season. His last three weeks, Matt, he's only completing 55% of his throws 2 TDs, 3 picks. I take the Saints to win by at least a touchdown 32-24.

NARRATOR: Jaguars at 49ers.

- You know I love the 49ers. I don't like them here. I'll take the Jags minus 4. OK first of all, Jacksonville's defense is historic, pass rush, cover corners, linebackers that can fly. They're 8-0 when Blake Bortles doesn't throw a pick. By the way, the Jags still want to get a bye in the playoffs. They're going to play their tails off here. Jimmy G, I love him. But he's going to be saying gee, we're outmanned here, massive, massive gap in talent. I only have to give up four. Jags win it, 28-17.

NARRATOR: Rams at Titans.

- I don't buy Tennessee at all. I'll take the Rams minus 6 and 1/2. First of all, Marcus Mariota is having a bad year, career worst in interceptions and passer rating. I don't like this offensive coaching staff. And by the way, the Rams pass rush is starting to heat up. In their last three games, they're holding teams to a passer rating of 79.4. It's a lot of points but the Rams have no trouble scoring them, 31-23 Los Angeles.

NARRATOR: Seahawks at Cowboys.

- You know my rule, if you get humiliated you always bounce back. I'll take the Seahawks plus five against the Cowboys. It's a go either way game. I don't have a real sense of who wins. But I'll tell you what I have a sense of, Dallas' offense, they're mostly a between tackles offense. They're 29th in the NFL after the catch. They're not very dynamic. And Seattle, the last two times they were blown out, they bounced back with wins. Seattle will play its tail off. Veterans playing for pride. Russell Wilson will not stink here. 24-23 I'll take Dallas to win. I'm taking the points.