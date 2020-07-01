Emmanuel Acho: Antonio Brown would not be a good fit with the Buccaneers
Rumors have surfaced that Tampa Bay is 'chipping away' at the idea of signing Antonio Brown. Although Bruce Arians has disputed these rumors months ago, AB would add an extra level to an already elite offense. Hear why Emmanuel Acho believes this is not a smart idea for the Bucs
