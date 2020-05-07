Daryl Johnston: Dak isn’t the reason Dallas signed Dalton, it was the lack of confidence in Cooper Rush
Former Pro Bowler for the Dallas Cowboys Daryl Johnston discusses the reasoning for why Dallas signed Andy Dalton. Hear why Daryl believes that the Cowboys signed Andy Dalton because of a lack of confidence in Cooper Rush, not Dak Prescott.
