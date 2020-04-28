Jason Whitlock: Cam Newton is holding out to be a starter, and it’s hurting his career
Cam Newton is still on the hunt for a job as the off season quickly passes by, but will Cam Newton accept a role as a backup QB if given the chance? Hear why Jason Whitlock believes that Cam Newton's chances of finding a starting role are slim.
