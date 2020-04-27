Mark Dominik suggests the Packers trading up for Love indicates a QB change sooner than expected

After trading up to get QB Jordan Love, the Green Bay Packers insist that Aaron Rodgers is still their starting quarterback for the time being. However, does the act of trading up signify that the Packers are looking to replace Rodgers sooner than expected? Hear what Mark Dominik believes this means for the Packers.

