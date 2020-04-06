Marcellus Wiley: Tom Brady isn’t taking a shot at Bill Belichick with omission from article
Video Details
Tom Brady recently penned an article for the Player's Tribune thanking people that had one big omission - Patriots HC Bill Belichick. Hear why Marcellus Wiley doesn't think this is Brady taking a shot at Belichick.
