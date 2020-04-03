Jason Whitlock believes Lamar Jackson will win MVP next year due to potential shortened offseason
Jason Whitlock believes Lamar Jackson will repeat his MVP title due to teams not being able to have the necessary practice time during the Covid-19 crisis. Hear why Whitlock thinks teams around the league need all the time they can get to decode Lamar's game.
