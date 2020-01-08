Marcellus Wiley: Titans praising Lamar Jackson shows a ‘healthy mindset’ ahead of playoff battle
-
Marcellus Wiley joins LaVar Arrington, James Harrison and Jason Whitlock to discuss Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel praising Lamar Jackson ahead of their Divisional round match up with the Baltimore Ravens.
