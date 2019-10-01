Marcellus Wiley makes a case for Christian McCaffrey as the best running back in the NFL
Video Details
- Carolina Panthers
- Christian McCaffrey
- Christian McCaffrey
- Marcellus Wiley
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC South
- Saquon Barkley
- Saquon Barkley
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Marcellus Wiley joins Jason Whitlock, Reggie Bush and LaVar Arrington to discuss Christian McCaffrey's iconic rise as the star player of the Panthers and whether he should be considered the best running back in the NFL.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
DISH and Sling took FOX! Customers have lost the NFL and college football season, MLB playoffs, 9-1-1, and The Masked Singer on FOX. Go to KeepFOX.com for more info.