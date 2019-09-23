Jason Whitlock: Chiefs won’t be able to beat Ravens or Patriots with current defense
Video Details
Jason Whitlock explains why he wasn't impressed with Kansas City's defense in a win against Baltimore yesterday and claims they won't have what it takes to go all the way without a much improved defense.
