Should Chiefs be worried about Lamar Jackson’s arm? Wiley and Whitlock discuss
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- AFC West
- Big 12
- FBS (I-A)
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Lamar Jackson
- Lamar Jackson
- Marcellus Wiley
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock join T. J. Houshmandzadeh and Eric Dickerson to discuss whether the Kansas City Chiefs should be worried about Lamar Jackson arm this Sunday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618