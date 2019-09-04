Joel Klatt explains why he wasn’t a fan of Hugh Freeze coaching from a hospital bed
Joel Klatt joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss Liberty University football coach Hugh Freeze coaching from a hospital bed in the booth for their opening week loss to Syracuse.
