Marcellus Wiley reacts to Kevin Durant confirming he had surgery for ruptured Achilles
Video Details
Kevin Durant took to Instagram to share that he had surgery to fix an ruptured Achilles. Hear why Marcellus Wiley doesn't like how Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors handled the situation.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618