Jason Whitlock: The more Magic talks, the more it’s clear he’s trying to damage the Lakers
Jason Whitlock does his Daily Whitlogue on the public comments by Magic Johnson since his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear him explain why Magic is causing irreparable damage to the Lakers.
