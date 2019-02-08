Cuttino Mobley says it wouldn’t be in Pelicans’ best interests to sit Anthony Davis for the season
Cuttino Mobley joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus WIley on the show today to discuss Anthony Davis. Hear why he believes that sitting him for the season wouldn't be in the best interests of the New Orleans Pelicans moving forward.
