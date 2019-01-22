Eric Mangini responds to reports of a rift between the Eagles locker room and Carson Wentz
Eric Mangini joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley on the show today to talk NFL. Hear what he thinks about recent reports of a growing rift between the Philadelphia Eagles' locker room and QB Carson Wentz.
