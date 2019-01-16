Dahntay Jones responds to Kyle Kuzma sending a tweet during halftime of Lakers vs Bulls
Video Details
- Central
- Chicago Bulls
- East
- East
- Kyle Kuzma
- Kyle Kuzma
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Pacific
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- West
- West
-
Dahntay Jones joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear Jones react to Kyle Kuzma tweeting during halftime of the Lakers vs Chicago Bulls game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618