Jason Whitlock strongly believes the CFB Playoff system has ruined college football
Video Details
Jason Whitlock does his daily Whitlogue on today's show. Hear him blast the new College Football Playoff system in favor of the old guard and makes a case why it has ruined the sport.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618