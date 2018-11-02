Jason Whitlock explains why he prefers the duo of McVay-Goff over Payton-Brees
- Drew Brees
- Jared Goff
- Los Angeles Rams
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC South
- NFC West
- NFL
- Speak For Yourself
-
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley disagree on who'd they prefer right now as a duo between Sean McVay and Jared Goff or Sean Payton and Drew Brees.
