- Tonight, the Rams without their cornerbacks-- great opportunity for them to steal a victory.

MARCELLUS WILEY: Amazing.

- But the stats are just-- the trends are against them. Teams that travel two time zones on Thursday night are 0 and 6. And so I'm expecting the Los Angeles Rams, even without their cornerbacks, to take care of business tonight and put it on the Vikings, and Kirk Cousins does not collect a victory against a team 500 or above. Again, I expect him to lose.

- Yeah, I expect him to lose as well. The Rams offense is too potent. So guess what? Kirk Cousins may find himself in a hole. And we're talking about a quarterback who doesn't go down the field, who doesn't play outside the system in terms of trying to make those big plays. He's going to find himself in a hole. And if he still plays structured football, they're just going to lose methodically. The Rams win easy.