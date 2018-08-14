- You know what? I think-- Like, I agree with you that everyone says the same thing. He's having his best camp ever. If you're only practicing one day a week you can't get hurt. You know, we will never know until the season starts. I've been a player for a long time. Even at the end of my career, I'm telling myself that's the best training camp ever. Knowing I'm lying to myself. But I'm going to tell you guys that because I got to put on this image and this perception of about what it is.

I still think Ben Roethlisberger is a very good quarterback. Do I put him in the elite category right now? Yes, but the only reason I do that is because what he's surrounded with. He has Le'Veon Bell. He has one of the best, if not the best, receiver in the game. And Antonio Brown. You got JuJu. You know what I mean? So he's surrounded with a lot of weapons. So you take a very good quarterback like Ben Roethlisberger is, and that's what makes him elite in my opinion.

But if you took that away from him, he'll still be a good quarterback but he wouldn't be on the elite level that we're talking about.