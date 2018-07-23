- All right, Cowherd. Should the 49ers be concerned about Jimmy G-String? I mean, Jimmy GQ.

- I don't love it. There's a reason they don't call it a franchise slot receiver and a franchise whip linebacker and a franchise punter. They call it a franchise quarterback. We're giving the franchise to you. We're not gonna draft another in the first round for 15 years. We're gonna pay you 27% of our cap. They don't call them franchise shooting guards and franchise right fielders. This is the most noteworthy position in American sports. This is it.

Not franchise goalies in hockey. You draft one, we give you the keys to the franchise. We will build our entire staff around you. When the Colts drafted Peyton Manning, their philosophy on drafting changed. We're gonna draft pass rushers, because we're gonna be leading mostly in the second half. We're gonna build our entire schematic system, our entire draft process, scouts that can find pass rushers, for Peyton Manning. We trust you won't have to answer questions on Monday about your dating life. That's what grownups do.

- Yeah, that's not Gisele Bündchen. And they thought they were getting baby Tom Brady and they got baby Tiger Woods. And I do think this is a bit of a concern. And I'm somebody that's been sold and in on Jimmy Garoppolo from the beginning. But you get that kind of money and you get that kind of position and it liberates you and frees you. And he's in San Francisco-- that's liberated and freeing. And he's comfortable with this. I'm not sure if the 49ers should be.

- You go to what Joe Theismann said-- oh, we don't want to tell you who to date. You shouldn't have to tell him who to date. You would hope he would make a better decision on who he chooses to date. Well, if you're gonna take her out-- we discussed this last week-- don't take her out in public, bro. Just stay at home. Do not take her out in public.

Because everybody's on the 49ers, just like you are this year. They got five primetime games. The quarterback etiquette, you just can't do these things. You just can't. You cannot date a porn star and take her out in public. It's really--

COLIN COWHERD: Beverly Hills at a TMZ restaurant.

- It looks bad. Right, wrong, or indifferent, it just doesn't look right. It's not the appropriate thing to do if you're a franchise quarterback, in my opinion.

- Everything that you guys have said is right. It does look bad. It probably doesn't bode well for Jimmy Garoppolo. That's all great. But for the 49ers, are they concerned? No. As long as you can continue to do what you did ending last year and grow and build on that, no. Your personal life is your personal life.

TJ HOUSHMANDZADEH: If he plays bad, the first thing they're gonna say, oh, you remember when he was out with that porn star? You know it and I know it.

- No, no, Greg, it's like Tiger Woods.

- You know it.

- I think it'll be more brought up as it potentially being a distraction. But as far as his play, that has nothing to do with his play.

COLIN COWHERD: But Tiger Woods is a golfer-- a skier, a golfer, Roger Federer. In an individual sport, I don't have a salary cap. You're not responsible for a franchise. Once you join a team-- I'm a quarterback, I gotta take care of my receivers.

TJ HOUSHMANDZADEH: There's 32 of these guys in the world.

- In the world.

- 32 of them.

- And about 7 of them are great.

- You have to conduct yourself as such. You have to.

JASON WHITLOCK: Here's why I'm saying the Tiger Woods thing. Because Jimmy, if he's watching, he's, hey, man, I'm being authentic. Y'all killed Tiger Woods for being a fraud. I'm being authentic. This is who I am. I'm a little freaky.

However, the downside is, when you're Tiger-- Tiger Woods, when he was winning 14 majors and was the greatest golfer, it didn't matter what he did off the course. But if Jimmy Garoppolo starts to play poorly, this will be the-- he'll be a laughing stock among his peers, people in the media, comedians. He'll be a bit of a laughing stock, and you don't want that as the face of your franchise.

- See, I struggle to make the comparison with Tiger Woods, because Tiger Woods was married. Jimmy Garoppolo, he's not married. He's single. He can do whatever he wants to do.

JASON WHITLOCK: I agree, privately, privately. [LAUGHS]

COLIN COWHERD: You know, again, one of the reasons that--

- It's not what we want to see him doing.

- OK. One of the reasons that GMs-- you know, when they sit down for Carson Wentz and they're gonna draft him, is he a grownup? Can he handle being the biggest rock star in Philly? That's why you have combine questions. They don't ask middle linebackers like they sit down and press a quarterback.

The reason I fell in love with Russell Wilson early, I interviewed him at 21. And I turned to my producer and I said, that guy is gonna run this league in 10 years. Because I'm like, oh, he's way ahead of where a 22-year-old should be. It disappoints me to--

