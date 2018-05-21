Jason Whitlock with praise for Steph Curry after his 35-point game against the Rockets
Video Details
Jason Whitlock talks NBA with Colin Cowherd, Eddie House and Caron Butler. Hear his thoughts on Steph Curry after his big night against the Houston Rockets.
