Pete Alonso says 2020 MLB season will ‘be baseball like no MLB team has ever played’
Video Details
2019 National League Rookie of the Year, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, joins the MLB Safe at Home crew to tell them what his team needs to do to eventually win it all. Alonso also walks the guys through what Spring Training 2.0 has been like this July and why this MLB season will be unlike any other we’ve ever seen.
