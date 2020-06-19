Tom Verducci: Some 2020 MLB rule changes will become permanent
Some changes MLB implements during the shortened 2020 season are bound to stay long term, according to FOX Sports analyst Tom Verducci. He said ideas like expanded playoffs and the universal DH could become the new normal.
