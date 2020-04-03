Francisco Lindor’s ‘days are numbered’ with the Indians — Dontrelle Willis
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- Atlanta Braves
- Cleveland Indians
- Dontrelle Willis
- Francisco Lindor
- Juan Soto
- Kevin Burkhardt
- MLB
- MLB WHIPAROUND
- mlb whiparound
- Nick Swisher
- NL
- NL East
- Ronald Acuña Jr.
- Washington Nationals
-
Dontrelle Willis and Nick Swisher answered fan questions on FOX's MLB Safe at Home and in doing so, explained why it's unlikely Francisco Lindor will be a Cleveland Indian in the long term. They also chose between Juan Soto and Ronald Acuna Jr. in which young star they'd rather have on their team.
