Francisco Lindor’s ‘days are numbered’ with the Indians — Dontrelle Willis

Video Details

Dontrelle Willis and Nick Swisher answered fan questions on FOX's MLB Safe at Home and in doing so, explained why it's unlikely Francisco Lindor will be a Cleveland Indian in the long term. They also chose between Juan Soto and Ronald Acuna Jr. in which young star they'd rather have on their team.

More Videos »