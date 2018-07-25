The Zach Britton trade gives the Yankees a championship-caliber bullpen, but what does it mean for the Orioles?
The MLB Whiparound crew discuss the New York Yankees’ deal to acquire Zach Britton from the Baltimore Orioles for three pitching prospects.
