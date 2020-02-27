Todd Fuhrman doesn’t think the Redskins are seriously considering drafting Tua Tagovailoa

Video Details

Washington Redskins HC Ron Rivera recently said that all options are on the table with regards to their 2nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, Todd Fuhrman doesn’t think they’re seriously considering replacing Dwayne Haskins and drafting Tua Tagovailoa.

More Videos »