Cousin Sal: 49ers will control the clock and keep Patrick Mahomes off the field | LIVE FROM MIAMI
Cousin Sal shares his expectations for Super Bowl 54, claiming that the San Francisco 49ers will run the ball well and keep Patrick Mahomes and the dangerous Kansas City Chiefs offense off the field.
