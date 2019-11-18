Todd Fuhrman thinks the Cowboys could be a lock to win the NFC East if they upset the Patriots
Video Details
The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the New England Patriots in Week 12 and Todd Fuhrman thinks if the Cowboys were to win that they would be almost guaranteed to win the NFC East.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879