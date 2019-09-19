Cousin Sal: Giants will not cover spread against Tampa in Daniel Jones’ first start
Video Details
Cousin Sal weighs in on the Giants taking on the Buccaneers in Daniel Jones' first career NFL start.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618