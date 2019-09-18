Todd Fuhrman isn’t giving up on the Eagles chances to make the playoffs just yet
Video Details
Despite a rocky first 2 weeks of the 2019 season, Todd Fuhrman explains why he isn't giving up on the Philadelphia Eagles just yet.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618