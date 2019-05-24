Cousin Sal says Milwaukee will bounce back in Game 6 against Toronto
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Cousin Sal
- East
- East
- Kawhi Leonard
- Lock It In
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Milwaukee Panthers
- Toronto Raptors
-
Cousin Sal predicts Milwaukee to make a comeback against Toronto in Game 6 of the basketball playoffs. Hear why he disagrees that Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors will cover the spread on the road.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618