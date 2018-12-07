Cousin Sal says we know Kyler Murray will win the Heisman Trophy
-
Cousin Sal explains why we know Oklahaoma QB, Kyler Murray, will beat out Tua Tagovailoa of the Alabama Crimson Tide for the Heisman.
