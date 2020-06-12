Eric Mangini agrees Tampa Bay & Brady will face pressure & scrutiny this season: ‘It’ll be difficult’

Video Details

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was spotted working out with Buccaneers' teammates at Tampa Bay High School. Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to give his take on the intrigue surrounding this Tampa Bay team, and whether he thinks Brady and the Bucs will be up for the pressure and scrutiny they will likely be under this season.

