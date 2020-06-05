Nick Wright: If Rockets win Finals, James Harden is one of the 20 greatest players of all time

Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard to talk about the Houston Rockets, and what it could mean for James Harden if they were to somehow win the Finals. Nick states that if Harden wins a title, he becomes one of the 20 best players of NBA history, but hear why Broussard is certain the Rockets have no chance of winning the Finals.

