Nick Wright: If Rockets win Finals, James Harden is one of the 20 greatest players of all time
Video Details
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard to talk about the Houston Rockets, and what it could mean for James Harden if they were to somehow win the Finals. Nick states that if Harden wins a title, he becomes one of the 20 best players of NBA history, but hear why Broussard is certain the Rockets have no chance of winning the Finals.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.