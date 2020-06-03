Nick Wright gives 3 reasons why Clippers aren’t playoff favorites over Lakers
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kawhi Leonard
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- Paul George
- West
- West
-
Fox Bet projects that Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers would be favored over LeBron James and the Lakers in a neutral site 7-game series. Nick Wright and Chris Broussard decide which team they believe has an upper hand in the playoff series.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.