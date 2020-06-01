Brian Westbrook: Lamar Jackson & Ravens are a team the league should be concerned about
Brian Westbrook
Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh believes that his team is going to be every opponents 'most important game'. Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Brian Westbrook that Harbaugh overlooked his Kansas City Chiefs when making this statement, but Brian agrees that with Lamar Jackson leading the team, the Ravens are most definitely a threat.
