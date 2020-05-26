Nick Wright: Dak’s deal could make him highest paid player in NFL history
The clock is ticking on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, but Troy Aikman is certain a deal will get done before the July deadline, and Dak “will get paid”. Nick Wright explains to Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings that if this deal goes through, Dak Prescott will likely be the highest paid player in NFL history, despite the fact that most believe his play doesn't merit such a price tag.
