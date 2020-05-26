Chris Broussard: A 1-16 playoff format could mean a Lakers Vs Clippers final
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Brooklyn Nets
- Central
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Jenna Wolfe
- Kawhi Leonard
- Kevin Durant
- Kyrie Irving
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
The National Basketball Players Association has reportedly been calling players and getting feedback on possible 'Return of NBA' scenarios. The league is considering a 1-16 playoff format, excluding conferences. Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to give his thoughts on a 1-16 playoff format, and who he thinks would benefit the most from this layout.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.