Chris Broussard: A 1-16 playoff format could mean a Lakers Vs Clippers final

Video Details

The National Basketball Players Association has reportedly been calling players and getting feedback on possible 'Return of NBA' scenarios. The league is considering a 1-16 playoff format, excluding conferences. Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to give his thoughts on a 1-16 playoff format, and who he thinks would benefit the most from this layout.

