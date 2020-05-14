Video Details

Superbowl Champion Emmanuel Sanders joins First Things First after leaving the San Francisco 49ers and signing a deal with the New Orleans Saints. He tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes how he is preparing for the season amid the pandemic, and that quarterback Drew Brees and Coach Sean Payton seem ready to get to work. Plus, he talks about Superbowl LIV, and if he still thinks of the potentially game winning catch that sealed the Kansas City Chiefs' victory last season.