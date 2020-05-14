Emmanuel Sanders is ready to join Drew Brees & Saints, talks Super Bowl LIV
- AFC
- AFC West
- Drew Brees
- Emmanuel Sanders
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- Jimmy Garoppolo
- Kansas City Chiefs
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC South
- NFC West
- Nick Wright
- San Francisco 49ers
-
Superbowl Champion Emmanuel Sanders joins First Things First after leaving the San Francisco 49ers and signing a deal with the New Orleans Saints. He tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes how he is preparing for the season amid the pandemic, and that quarterback Drew Brees and Coach Sean Payton seem ready to get to work. Plus, he talks about Superbowl LIV, and if he still thinks of the potentially game winning catch that sealed the Kansas City Chiefs' victory last season.
