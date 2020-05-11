Chicago Bears WR Ted Ginn Jr is shocked Cam Newton hasn’t been signed
Newly signed Chicago Bears wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to gives his insight on why he believes his former quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed.
