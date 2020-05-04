Video Details

Brian Westbrook returns to talk the Kansas City Chiefs with Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes. Brian makes the point that the Chiefs are perfectly set up to repeat their Super Bowl victory, both because of their returning starters, and because of the stay-at-home order, keeping them from celebrating last season's win too hard. Plus, Nick reminds Brian and Kevin that back-to-back Super Bowl wins haven't been a thing in 15 years, but is confident it'll be his Chiefs to break the streak.