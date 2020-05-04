Brian Westbrook & Nick Wright agree the Chiefs are set up for a Super Bowl repeat
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC West
- Brian Westbrook
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kansas City Chiefs
- New England Patriots
- Nick Wright
-
Brian Westbrook returns to talk the Kansas City Chiefs with Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes. Brian makes the point that the Chiefs are perfectly set up to repeat their Super Bowl victory, both because of their returning starters, and because of the stay-at-home order, keeping them from celebrating last season's win too hard. Plus, Nick reminds Brian and Kevin that back-to-back Super Bowl wins haven't been a thing in 15 years, but is confident it'll be his Chiefs to break the streak.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.