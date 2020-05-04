Chris Broussard: ‘The Last Dance’ tackles Michael Jordan’s off-the-court issues
Video Details
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard to talk about last night's episodes of the Michael Jordan documentary 'The Last Dance'. Broussard was happy to hear Jordan address some off-the-court issues, like his personal relationship with Isiah Thomas, the formation of the Dream Team, and his struggle with the media's depiction of his gambling.
