Nick Wright unveils #1 in his list of top 10 LeBron James playoff performances

Nick Wright closes out his top 10 list with LeBron James' number 1 playoff performance in the history of his career. Nick's pick may be surprising, as it's not a NBA Finals game, but an Eastern Conference Final with the Miami Heat against the Boston Celtics. Hear why Nick thinks this is the single most important game, a game that solidified LeBron's status as the greatest of all time.

