Chris Canty: If Tom Brady wants to be paid the most money, he won’t play in New England
Chris Canty joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Canty details why Tom Brady has all the leverage in this deal with the Patriots, but doesn't believe the Patriots will pay Brady the most money. If he wants to be paid like a top quarterback, Canty says Brady will need to leave New England.
